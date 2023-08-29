CURRY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Sheriff’s Office warned that multiple residents received scam phone calls on Monday from individuals claiming to be with the Sheriff’s Office, and reminded that residents should be cautious of calls requesting money.

The office detailed that the alleged scam callers were “impersonating Deputies” and using different names, ranks, and phone numbers. Further, the scam callers were reportedly asking the people they called to pay fines for services or restitutions by cash kiosks or gift card to avoid being arrested, after claiming that they missed court.

“The Curry County Sheriff’s Office will never request funds to be paid via phone, cash kiosks, or by gift card.” said the office.

The office advised the community to immediately hang up and report any doubtful phone calls by calling 575-769-2335. Those who have information regarding the incidents or those who have been impacted by the scams were also advised to call the office.