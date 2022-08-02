CURRY COUNTY N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Sheriff’s Office reports that it has received multiple calls from people who said they received phone calls from individuals claiming to be from the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the callers are impersonating deputies using different names and phone numbers, and instructing the individual to pay fines or restitution for services with a gift card saying they will be arrested for not paying.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said it will never request funds to be paid over the phone or by gift card. Anyone who has been scammed or has any information involving these incidents is asked to call the Curry County Sheriff’s Office at 575-769-2335.