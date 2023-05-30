UPDATE: 5:03 p.m.

New Mexico State Police released more information surrounding the investigation into a Curry County Sheriff’s deputy shooting their weapon during a foot chase with a fleeing suspect on Sunday.

According to NMSP, Jonathan Sullivan, 31, of Clovis, led deputies on a vehicle chase before crashing into a parked car and fleeing on foot.

NMSP said during the chase, a deputy shot his weapon. Sullivan was not hit by gunfire and continued to flee before being found in a car in the area of N Rencher St. Law enforcement said Sullivan refused to leave the vehicle, prompting them to breach the car and place Sullivan under arrest.

Sullivan was booked into the Curry County Detention Center on an active felony arrest warrant for “Assault on a Peace Officer,” and also charged with “3 Counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace officer,” “Aggravated Fleeing of a Law Enforcement Officer,” “Resisting Evading a Law Enforcement Officer,” “Failure to Report a Vehicle Accident.”

According to New Mexico State Police, its Investigations Bureau agents are investigating the shooting.

In a news release, NMSP said:

The New Mexico State Police acts solely as factfinders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney’s office. This incident remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police. New Mexico State Police

Original Story

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office released information about an early Sunday morning incident involving a deputy who shot their weapon.

According to a news release from the office, Curry County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a “vehicle pursuit” around 2 a.m. Sunday. Deputies then chased the driver of the vehicle when it stopped in the 800 block of Rencher.

The release said that as deputies chased the driver on foot, a deputy “discharged” their weapon. No one was reported to be injured in the incident.

Officials said that the New Mexico State Police is investigating the incident, stressing that no other information will be released pending the investigation.