CURRY COUNTY (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Sheriff’s Office announced that Sheriff Mike Reeves died today in Santa Fe, NM.

According to county officials, Sheriff Reeves was attending training at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy.

County officials stated that Sheriff Reeves served the citizens of New Mexico for over 40 years. During his time as a peace officer, he worked for the Aztec Police Department, the University of New Mexico Police Department, The Clovis Police Department, The New Mexico Department of Public Safety, and the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, where he served for 16 years and retired having obtained the rank of Undersheriff.

County officials also said Sheriff Reeves was elected Sheriff of Curry County and took office on Jan. 1.

Further, county officials noted that Undersheriff Michael Brockett will serve as Acting Sheriff of Curry County until a Sheriff is appointed at a later date.