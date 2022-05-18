CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Curry County announced that it will run an eight-week summer internship program for local youth beginning on June 6, after being awarded a grant for $213,771 to foster the effort. Now, the county is searching for business partners to participate.

“I encourage local business owners to have an impact in our youth and reach out and offer your business as a placement,” said County Manager Lance Pyle, “This is a great opportunity for our youth to gain experience, earn money, and benefit your business. A winning opportunity for our community.”

Curry County officials reported that 31 interns were placed with various local businesses during the New Mexico Public Education Department’s Summer Enrichment Internship Program in 2021. The Curry County program is aimed to host 80 interns at various community employers.

“We are still in need of community partners to provide on-site training for interns,” said County HR Director Melissa Gunn, “If your business is interested in hosting an intern, please contact our office. You will be making a difference in these students’ lives, and you may even find a long-term employee!”

In order to get more information about the program, or to submit a request for an intern, county officials advised businesses to contact Gunn by email at mgunn@currycounty.org, or by phone at 575-763-6016 ext. 120, or visit the Curry County website.