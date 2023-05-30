CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Road Department reported road closures in the county due to rain and flooding causing potentially hazardous conditions.

According to the department, the rain and flooding over the week have prompted it to close these roads:

CRL between CR19 and CR21

CRN between CR14 and CR16

CR19 between CRD and CRH

CR22 between CRF and CRG

CR23 between CRH and CRI

CR17 between NM108 and CRC

The Curry County Road Department is asking that people driving should pay close attention to road conditions and exercise caution while driving county roads.