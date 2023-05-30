CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Road Department reported road closures in the county due to rain and flooding causing potentially hazardous conditions.
According to the department, the rain and flooding over the week have prompted it to close these roads:
- CRL between CR19 and CR21
- CRN between CR14 and CR16
- CR19 between CRD and CRH
- CR22 between CRF and CRG
- CR23 between CRH and CRI
- CR17 between NM108 and CRC
The Curry County Road Department is asking that people driving should pay close attention to road conditions and exercise caution while driving county roads.
