CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Road Department reported multiple road closures following rain and flooding.
According to Curry County, these roads are closed:
- CR20 and CRD – Intersection
- CRL between CR19 and CR21
- CRN between CR14 and CR16
- CR22 between CRF and CRG
- CR23 between CRH and CRI
- CR17 between NM108 and CRC
Curry County said it is asking that persons “pay close attention to road conditions and exercise extreme caution while driving county roads.”
