CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Road Department reported multiple road closures following rain and flooding.

According to Curry County, these roads are closed:

CR20 and CRD – Intersection

CRL between CR19 and CR21

CRN between CR14 and CR16

CR22 between CRF and CRG

CR23 between CRH and CRI

CR17 between NM108 and CRC

Curry County said it is asking that persons “pay close attention to road conditions and exercise extreme caution while driving county roads.”