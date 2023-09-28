CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The National Association of County Administrators appointed Curry County Manager Lance Pyle to their executive board.
Officials said he will also serve as the at-large director for the Mountain Plains Region which covers multiple states including New Mexico, Texas, and Oklahoma.
The association encourages the professional development of county administrators by providing information, training, and resources to help them improve county government management.
