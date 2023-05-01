(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 1, 2023.)

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office released information about a Saturday afternoon standoff that led to an arrest north of Clovis.

According to a news release from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a home north of Clovis around 4:34 p.m. Saturday to serve a search warrant for 41-year-old Jose Adrian Negrete, who was reportedly armed.

Officials said deputies ordered everyone to leave the house. The release said while two individuals came out of the house, Negrete did not. It was later confirmed that Negrete was in the house. After an hour, tear gas was thrown into the house but Negrete continued to not leave the home.

“Negrete could be heard coughing inside but he still did not surrender,” the release said. “One of the subjects that had been inside told Deputies he was likely hiding in an area the gas could not reach. They also reported this area was made for hiding from law enforcement.”

Around 6:07 p.m., negotiators reportedly reached Negrete by phone and around 6:22 p.m., Negrete came out of the home and was taken into custody. According to the release, Negrete was booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center without bond on the following charges:

“Failure to Register as a Sex Offender;”

Two counts of “Aggravated Fleeing from Law Enforcement;”

“Driving on a suspended or revoked license;” and

Other various traffic charges.