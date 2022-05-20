CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Curry County officials said Detention Administrator Mark Gallegos has summited his resignation after six years with Curry County.

“Administrator Gallegos leadership, vision and drive will be sorely missed. He brought a superior level of professionalism, created and fostered a team environment and re-established Detention service as a respected profession in our County. It is a sad day to see him move onto his next challenge, but this community will always be grateful for the commitment and direction he provided. We wish him and Tanya the best in all their future endeavors,” said County Manager Lance Pyle.

Officials said that Gallegos submitted his resignation after he was selected for employment with the Core Civic-owned Cibola County Correctional Center that houses Federal Marshal, ICE, and County detainees. County Manager Pyle has appointed Assistant Detention Administrator Joe Alaniz as Interim Detention Administrator effective June 1, 2022.