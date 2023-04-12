CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a press release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Carlos Sanchez-Trillo was found guilty on Tuesday after being put on trial for allegedly having drugs delivered to him through the mail while in jail.

The DA’s office said that in late December 2020, Curry County deputies responded to the Detention Center where staff had reported finding mail containing suboxone strips, which was intended to be delivered to Sanchez-Trillo. Investigators reported confirming that Sanchez-Trillo was aware of the drugs being delivered to him after reviewing jail phone calls.

Sanchez-Trillo is facing 18 months in prison for each of the fourth-degree felonies he was charged with, said the DA’s office, and an eight-year habitual offender enhancement. He has already been serving a 19-year prison sentence and has pending charges out of Dona Ana and Otero Counties.

According to the DA, Sanchez-Trillo will be sentenced “at a later date.”