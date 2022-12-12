A view of several blank label canned food, with several varieties of produce in the background.

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from Curry County administrators, organizers with the county and its partner will host a food drive on Saturday at the ENMRSH, Inc. office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering the chance to aid others in the community and have a picture with Santa Claus.

Officials detailed that the Curry County Health Council partnered with ENMRSH, Inc. to host the food drive for all members of the county at 2700 E. Seventh St. in Clovis. Those who bring an unopened and nonperishable food item will be able to take a free photo with Santa.

Organizers noted that all food items collected during the food drive will be donated to the Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico and Matt25, with the aim of aiding those in need during the holidays.

For more information about the event, organizers asked participants to call Curry County Administration at 575-763-6016 or ENMRSH, Inc. at 575-742-9032.