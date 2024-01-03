CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Administration announced that County Finance Director Troy Hall recently graduated from the Professional Development Academy High Performance Leadership course.

According to officials, the 12-week mentorship-based program consisted of content from industry-leading executives and further provided best practices in leadership, organizational development management along with business communication and “delivering value within high performance management.”

During the course period, officials noted that Hall completed the following four courses:

Leadership Mindset & Positive Engagement;

Leading Effective Change;

Communication and Collaboration; and

Leading High Performance Teams.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to participate in The High Performance Leadership

Program’s 12-week online course and to now utilize best practices to deliver increased

value from high performance County management,” said Hall. “The content has provided

immediate value to Curry County and myself.”

Officials added that the courses were established for local governments by the National Association of Counties and the Professional Development Academy, “to advance leadership succession and readiness in government.”