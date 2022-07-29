CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Curry County said in a news release that a Fire Danger Emergency was declared in Curry County by the Board of Curry County Commission Tuesday.

Officials said that the board met on July 26 and adopted Resolution 2022-58 which declares a Fire Danger Emergency in Curry County due to continuing drought conditions.

The news release states that the resolution prohibits any person from having, causing, starting, igniting, and/or using an open flame outside of a building, structure, automobile, and other enclosed areas throughout the unincorporated portions of the county. Exceptions were made including the use of propane and charcoal barbecue grills that contain a lid or cover.

Officials said the ban will remain in effect for 45 days unless renewed before ending with the option that the board may terminate and rescind the resolution and terminate the burn ban at any time.

Anyone charged with a violation can be cited and may be held liable for any expenses that are caused by violating the burn ban said officials.

A copy of Resolution 2022-58 and Ordinance 2016-03 can be here or by calling the County Administration Office at 575-763-6016.