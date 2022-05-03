CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Curry County Road Department, Curry Road 7 from US 70 to State Road 467 is expected to be closed through May 10.

County officials said that the closure will be due to a micro-surfacing project that will head east from Curry Road 7 and State Road 467 toward US 70. The project is expected to take no more than seven days, and from Tuesday through May 10, different sections of the roadway will be closed at a time.

Because of the project, county officials asked motorists to find an alternate route, and schedule activities to minimize the use of the roads for three to four hours after the surfacing is applied.

“We know that everyone is anxious to have these roads completed, but please help us during these times by keeping the roads clear so this process may be completed in a timely manner,” wrote officials in the project announcement, “Thank you for your assistance during this time.”

Those with further questions were encouraged to contact county officials at 575-762-1501.