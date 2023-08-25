CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT)— Curry County has been awarded $9,500 through the New Mexico Clean & Beautiful (NMCB) grant program by the New Mexico Tourism Department (NMTD), according to county officials on Friday. This grant will implement litter control and beautification projects within Curry County.

As described by Curry County, the NMCB distributes funds to programs throughout the state that prioritize keeping New Mexico a clean and beautiful place to live. Curry County officials said that they will utilize the funds by implementing landscaping activities at the new Extension Office, installing a water bottle refill station at the Curry County Courthouse, and facilitating litter clean-up events for youth groups.

Curry County Manager Lance Pyle said that they look forward to a continued partnership with NMCB and that the county, “is excited about the landscaping for the new Extension Office that will equally enhance the Curry County Events Center and Fairgrounds.”

The NMCB’s mission, as the announcement noted, is to educate and inspire people to take action and beautify their community. Multiple communities have built and maintained appealing public spaces, removed pounds of trash, and recycled waste that would have ended up in landfills by implementing litter reduction, beautification, and recycling.

According to the program website, NMCB awarded a total of $790,801.35 to 45 communities around the state in 2023 for litter, waste, and community projects.

Volunteers who are interested in participating in a litter pick-up event or would like additional information about the NMCB grant program can contact Curry County Administration at 575-763-6016.