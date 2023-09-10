CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to Officials, Curry County was awarded the 2023 Federal Matching Grant for $27,050. The grant is meant to be put towards Curry County’s cost of share of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

“This funding was made available through New Mexico state appropriations and is administered by the N.M. Department of Finance and Administration, Local Government Division,” said officials, “The funds were established to assist local governments with cash-match assistance for federal grants.”

Officials said Curry County received CDBG funding for elevator renovations to address ADA compliance in the Courthouse. By providing this elevator, all residents and visitors will have access to the Courthouse.

By receiving the matching funds to support this project, Officials said the County can utilize these funds elsewhere to benefit the public further. The entire cost of the elevator renovations is $250,317, and it is expected to begin construction in early 2024.

“The County is very appreciative, and these continued partnerships have allowed the County to stretch available funds for additional infrastructure needs for our community,” County Manager Lance Pyle states, “We look forward to addressing the elevator that has been in operation for many years.”