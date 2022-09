CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to an announcement from the Curry County Road Department, the Board of County Commissioners of Curry County has appointed “Road Viewers” to consider road closures in the area.

The board detailed that at 10 a.m. on Sept. 22, these viewers will consider the closure of a portion of Curry Road 11 between Curry Road R and Curry Road S.

Questions and concerns can be asked by calling Walon Jones at 575-762-1501.