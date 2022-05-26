CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT)— The Curry County Mounted Patrol and the Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce announced the 50th Annual Pioneer Days Rodeo. The Rodeo will be from Monday, May 30, through Saturday, June 4.

The rodeo will feature events including:

Performances nightly Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Military Appreciation Night on Thursday, June 2

Tough Enough to Wear Pink on Friday June 3

The chance to win a 2022Polaris Ranger 500

The Chamber of Commerce also announced a Pioneer Days Breakfast at the Brick Street Warehouse on Friday, June 3 at 7 a.m. The breakfast is sponsored by the Plateau. The breakfast will provide members with the opportunity to network while enjoying a delicious meal and educational program.

The Pioneer Days parade will be held on Saturday, June 4 at 10 a.m. The theme is “50th Anniversary Celebration” in honor of the Curry County Mounted Patrol’s sponsorship.

Complete details of the rodeo can be found at the Pioneer Days Rodeo Website and on their Facebook Page.