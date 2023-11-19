Curry County, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Curry County was awarded the “Safe Streets and Roads for All” Grant in the amount of $120,000 for planning to improve safety and help prevent deaths and serious injuries on Curry County roads.

“As the Mayor of Melrose, I was pleased to learn that the Safe Streets for All planning grant was awarded to Curry County. It is a significant step forward in enhancing the safety and efficiency of travel for both our residents and visitors.” Meadow Forget, Village of Melrose Mayor, said. “The planning process will pave the way for better routes and road updates, ensuring that Melrose becomes an even more welcoming and secure community. This grant is a testament to the County’s commitment to the well-being of our citizens, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have on the future of transportation in our area.”

According to the press release, the purpose of the grant program is to help communities plan and develop safety action plans, inform improvements along corridors with safety issues, use quick-build strategies to test out safety features such as separated bicycle lanes or curb extensions at intersections, and more.

“We are now competing and receiving awards at the Federal level. I commend the County team led by Community Services Administrator Kristian Price for their hard work, persistency and creativity. The sky is the limit when we all work together, develop solid plans, build relationships and we are seeing positive results with our State and Federal partners on bringing much-needed funding to our rural communities of Texico, Melrose and Grady,” said County Manager Lance Pyle.