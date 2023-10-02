CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Southland Constructing Inc. said construction on Curry Road 12 west of Cannon Air Force Base will look to begin on Oct. 9 and Oct. 10

Officials said the road construction will be west of the Cannon Air Force Base and about two miles north of Highway 60/84.

Traffic will be closed on Curry Road 12 between CR R and 311. Traffic control will be in place before work is started and throughout work duration to detour to roads to the south, said officials.

Officials said Oscar Renda Contracting aims to finish road work within two days after starting construction.