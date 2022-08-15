WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of Representative Teresa Leger Fernández (NM-3) announced that she will be visiting Clovis and Portales for a community funding announcement on August 16 and August 17.

According to a news release from Leger Fernandez’s office, she is meeting with local officials and making funding announcements for new investments in broadband and healthcare.

Rep. Leger Fernández’s will be in Clovis on Tuesday and Portales on Wednesday.

August 16 in Clovis:

4:15 p.m.: Rep. Leger Fernández will meet with ranchers, farmers, and dairy farmers to discuss drought conditions and agricultural challenges at 418 N Main St.

6:30 p.m.: Rep. Leger Fernández will meet with Curry County Manager Lance Pyle and county officials to present a check for funds obtained by the Congresswoman for broadband expansion at the Curry County Fairgrounds.

7:00 p.m.: Rep. Leger Fernández will visit the Curry County Fair and meet with constituents.

August 17 in Portales: