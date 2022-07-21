CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials from Cannon Air Force Base, first responders from the surrounding communities joined with the base to fight a Wednesday fire at Melrose Air Force Range.

At around 8:17 p.m. on Wednesday, as reported by Cannon AFB, lightning struck Melrose Air Force Range and ignited a fire that spread around 5,000 acres through the western quadrant, around 100 yards away from the perimeter.

Other first responder agencies participated in extinguishing the fire, including crews from Cannon AFB and Melrose Air Force Range, Clovis, Portales, Floyd, Melrose, Valley District Fire Departments, and contractors from Altus.

“Our firefighters received immediate resources from multiple partner fire departments to provide professional, sustained direct and indirect attack actions to contain the fire,” said Jason Berry, 27th Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief.

According to the Cannon AFB report, the joined agencies were able to successfully contain the fire by 3:11 a.m. on Thursday morning.

“We are grateful for the support we received from our community fire departments last night,” said Col Michael Shreves, 27th Special Operations Group commander, “Melrose Air Force Range is essential to our training and readiness. Our partners’ aid ensured our training mission at Melrose Air Force Range will continue uninterrupted, and they helped us protect the local community around the range which is a vital priority.”

