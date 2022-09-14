CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Clovis Municipal Schools said that no credible threat was found following dismissal from school Wednesday.

CMS said officials with Yucca Middle School learned of a threat that was posted to social media on Sept. 14.

CMS said threat protocols were initiated and law enforcement was notified. Police said they found no ongoing or credible threat that would require additional precautions.

Officials said classes would be conducted Thursday as scheduled.

Clovis Municipal School District officials said that students, families, and community members who become aware of threats or concerning statements should call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.