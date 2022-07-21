CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the City of Clovis announced a meeting inviting the public to discuss major projects and purchases that should be included in the City’s Infrastructure and Capital Improvement Plan (ICIP). The meeting is scheduled at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27 at the North Annex, Clovis-Carver Library.

According to the city’s release, residents of Clovis are invited to attend and provide input on projects they believe should be included. The ICIP is a document that is revised each year to show major projects the City hopes to accomplish within the next five years.

City officials said general characteristics of infrastructure capital improvement projects are a long life cycle of at least 10 years, not part of the annual budget, and new systems/buildings or major renovation/repairs. Officials also clarify that project suggestions must also fall under the responsibility of local government and not be related to private business.

The city said municipalities and counties all over New Mexico submit their ICIPs to the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration each year, where they decide which projects receive state capital outlay funding.