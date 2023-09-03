CLOVIS N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released information regarding a fire at the local Walmart resulting in it being closed.

According to a Clovis Police Department press release, at around 3:36 a.m. on Sept. 3, officers received a fire alarm activation at Walmart located at 3728 North Prince Street.

Officials said the Clovis Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, and Clovis Police Department all responded to the scene. CPD said on arrival law enforcement found that the building was, “ablaze.”

CPD detailed that due to the size of the building and the nature of the fire additional fire units were called including the Cannon Air Force Base, Melrose, Ranchvale, Pleasant Hill, Texico, Portales, Grady, along with Farwell, and Bovina.

Officials stated that the Clovis Walmart will be closed while this incident is under investigation. CPD said the Walmart could be closed for a longer period and encouraged residents to make plans accordingly.

Residents who use the Wamart Pharmacy for prescribed medication should receive a text instructing them to the Portales Walmart. Officials said online orders and pick orders for the Clovis Walmart will be redirected to the Portales Walmart.

The release stated that there were no injuries and this incident is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

For more information regarding the Clovis Walmart, contact 1-800-WALMART.