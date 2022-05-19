CLOVIS, N.M.(KAMR/KCIT)- According to the City of Clovis, a Red Flag warning has been issued for Thursday, May 19, until 10 pm.

Clovis officials reported that the areas affected include:

Northwest Plateau

North Central Mountains

Northeast Highlands

Northeast Plains

Northwest Highlands

Sandia Manzano

Gallinas Mountains

East Central Plains

The city stated that winds west-southwest of up to 20-30 miles per hour, as well as a relative humidity of four to eight percent, will likely bring the chance of dangerous wildfires.

Clovis Officials advised citizens to not engage in outdoor burning, as any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

