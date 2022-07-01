CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Clovis announced that it will host a public meeting to provide an update on the construction of the Ute Pipeline, which is being led by the Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority (ENMWUA).

According to city officials, the meeting will include a presentation of the City of Clovis’ funding strategy in relation to the Ute Pipeline project. The meeting is expected to be hosted at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the North Annex of the Clovis-Carver Library on Main Street, with Clovis City Commissioners possibly in attendance.

This meeting follows an early June announcement from the ENMWUA, which detailed that the New Mexico Water Trust Board granted $14,510,522 for the next phase of construction in its broader pipeline projects. That latest award added to the amount from the United States Bureau of Reclamation’s $177,400,000 and the New Mexico Legislature’s $30 million.

Clovis officials said that the public meeting will be broadcast on its media platforms for those unable to attend in person. Those who are seeking more information should call the City Manager’s Office at 575-763-9670.