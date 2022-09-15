CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Clovis announced that it’s partnering with the High Plains Humane Society and Best Friends Animal Society for a pet adoption weekend from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Clovis Animal Shelter.

The event, located at 2203 E. Brady, will be part of National Adoption Week. According to the City, the organization is working to save the lives of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025.

“The City is excited to partner with Best Friends Animal Society and the High Plains Humane Society

during National Adoption Weekend,” stated Mayor Mike Morris. “Our goal for the promotion is to

encourage area residents to come to the shelter and to provide a forever home for the animals at the

facility.”

Best Friends Society released data that detailed the increase in animal intake along with the decrease in pet adoptions in the U.S., and said that shelters are encouraging individuals to adopt and not shop for their next pet in order to help make a difference.

“There is a growing shelter crisis across the country and the animal welfare community won’t just sit by

and let innocent pets die,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “In fact, it’s quite the

opposite. We’re joining forces with our vast network of shelters and rescues across the country to host

our third National Adoption Weekend since May to incentivize people to get out and adopt.”

According to the City, it has become difficult in recent years to adopt due to staffing shortages, limited shelter hours, and reduced adoption events.

Adoption will be free to the public at the event and you can visit the High Plains Humane Society’s Facebook page to learn more about the pet adoption process.