CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Clovis Municipal Schools announced Thursday that the district will shift to remote learning on Friday with a recent increase in illnesses.

According to a news release from the district, this shift in remote learning will occur Friday “due to a strain on local healthcare resources stemming from an increase in communicable illnesses” including flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The strain on local healthcare resources includes hospital availability and access to care, the release said. The district is also seeing “high absentee rates among staff and students” and reduced substitute availability.

Teachers will prepare Google Classrooms and ensure students take Chromebooks home Thursday to prepare for Friday’s remote learning. For those without reliable home internet, the release said that packets will be sent home. Staff will also report remotely on Friday.

Officials said grab-and-go meals will be provided, with breakfast and lunch being distributed at the same time. The release said meals are being provided for preschool through 12th-grade students enrolled in Clovis Municipal Schools and will be distributed between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at each school site.

While remote learning is occurring, officials said deep cleaning will occur to reduce the spread of germs. Officials said in the release that they believe regular, in-person instruction will resume Monday.

For more information, visit the district’s website.