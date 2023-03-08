CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Municipal Schools recently announced that packaged meals will be offered for students during Spring Break, which is from March 20-24.

According to a news release from the district, the distribution will occur at 8:30 a.m. on March 15 at the outside door of the kitchen on five campuses throughout the district, including:

Clovis High School

Clovis High School Freshman Academy

Arts Academy at Bella Vista

Zia Elementary

Yucca Middle School.

Officials said this service is for students enrolled in preschool through 12th Grade at Clovis Municipal Schools. The release said that staff will verify enrollment status when the meals are distributed.

According to the release, the meals will not require preparation and contain food items that the students will be able to easily access.