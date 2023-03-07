CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to an announcement from the Clovis Municipal Schools, one of the schools in the district underwent a “secure and teach” situation Tuesday morning because of a law enforcement investigation.

The announcement stated that a “secure and teach” was initiated around 9:30 a.m. MST Tuesday at iAcademy, giving law enforcement officials the chance to investigate a situation after “concerning comments” were reportedly made by a student.

Officials said in the announcement that the “secure and teach” has since been lifted and instruction is ongoing as scheduled. Further information on school safety procedures can be found on the district website.