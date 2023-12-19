ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the US Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico, seven people were indicted on alleged drug trafficking charges after a “multiagency enforcement operation” in Clovis and Ruidoso Downs.

The announcement said that a federal grand jury indicted seven people on Dec. 6, including:

Jose Badillo-Hernandez, 51, of Clovis;

Rebecca Chavez, 39, of Portales;

Joseph Sandoval, 50, of Clovis;

Michelle Sandoval, 52, of Ruidoso Downs;

William Voges, 53, of Ruidoso Downs;

Daniel Perez, 53, a citizen of Mexico; and

Manuel Pinon-Duran, 47, a citizen of Mexico.

The office said that the seven people were indicted federally on six counts related to drug trafficking, and are accused of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in Curry, Lincoln, Roosevelt, and Cibola Counties.

The office further noted that the investigation that led to the arrests was performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the Region V Drug Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, and New Mexico State Police. During the arrests, the office said agents reported seizing six guns and “several kilograms of methamphetamine.”

If convicted, officials noted that the seven defendants could face sentences of between 10 years and life in prison.