CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department said that officers will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and DWI saturation patrols throughout the month of December.

According to a news release from the department, the DWI checkpoints are expected to be conducted on Dec. 16, with officers targeting alcohol and drug-impaired drivers. This is a part of the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s ENDWI campaign, which is aimed at ending drunk driving throughout the state.

“Please, don’t drink and drive,” the release reads. “Have a designated driver, make plans ahead of time, together we can keep New Mexicos roadways safe.”

For more information on ENDWI, visit its website.