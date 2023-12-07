CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department asked community members for help finding 35-year-old Desiree Maes, who is wanted on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and criminal damage after a Saturday shooting in which one woman was injured.

The department said that officers responded to the 700 block of Sheldon on Saturday, Dec. 2 after a call reporting a person had been shot. When they arrived, officers found a 39-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg, who was then taken to a local hospital for her injuries.

According to the department, witnesses reported that Maes had come to the house and allegedly shot the 39-year-old woman as she was standing outside, then allegedly went on to hit the woman over the head with the pistol. Before leaving the scene, said witnesses, Maes allegedly also broke a vehicle’s windshield.

Detectives reported obtaining a warrant for Maes’ arrest on charges of “Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon (3rd Degree Felony) and Criminal Damage (Misdemeanor).”

Anyone with information about Maes’ location was asked to call 911 or the non-emergency line at 575-769-1921. Further, the police department advised that anonymous tips can be submitted here or by calling the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.