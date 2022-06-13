CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that officers are searching for a person of interest allegedly involved in a shooting, Monday.

On Monday, at 1:59 p.m. CST, officers were called to the area of Main and Purdue St. in Clovis on a man with a gunshot wound.

Police said when they arrived they found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to their right thigh. They were taken to a hospital by emergency responders.

The CPD said during their investigation Christopher Rodriguez, 36, was named as a person of interest and his whereabouts are not known to police.

Police are asking that any person who has information related to this incident to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 app, which can be accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Furthermore, anonymous tips can be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000 said the department.