CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Clovis Police Department released information regarding a drive-by shooting that reportedly occurred Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of W. 17th St.

According to a news release from the Clovis Police Department, police dispatch received a 911 call around 1:46 p.m. Tuesday from a man and a woman who said that their vehicle had been shot “multiple times” while sitting in it in the 500 block of W. 17th St.

When officials were dispatched to the scene, the release said 17 spent casings were collected from the roadway and evidence of bullets on the outside of the vehicle. However, neither occupants of the vehicle reported any injuries.

Officials said detectives are reviewing security videos from homes around the scene. Officials said that if anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 or provide anonymous tips through the department’s tip411 mobile application. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.