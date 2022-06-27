CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Clovis Police Department officials asked community members for information on a suspect after an armed robbery at the Allsups at 2600 West 7th Street over the weekend.

According to officials, Clovis Dispatch was called about an armed robbery on Saturday at around 10:23 p.m. at the Allsups on 7th Street. The suspect was described as a man standing about 6 feet tall and weighing 300 pounds, wearing a camo hooded jacket and face covering.

Employees told officials, according to the police announcement, that the man came into the store with a firearm in one hand and a paper bag in the other. With the store clerks at gunpoint, the suspect demanded money from the cash register be put into the paper bag. While no one was hurt during the incident, the suspect made off with “an undisclosed amount of cash.”

The Clovis Police Department said that its Detective Unit was investigating the case. Police asked that anyone with information on the incident contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 or submit information anonymously using the tip411 app.

Further, police noted that the Crime Stoppers may be contacted to offer anonymous tips at 575-763-7000.

