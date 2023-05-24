CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that officers, fire, and EMS are working to answer calls for service following severe weather in the area.

Video below courtesy of Keri Sue

According to CPD, there are downed power lines, trees, and damaged lights along with large amounts of flooding.

“If an area looks flooded, DO NOT drive into it. Be careful around the areas of town known to flood, please don’t endanger yourselves or others,” said Clovis Police in a post on Facebook.

Clovis N.M. Photo Courtesy of Keri McDonald

Clovis N.M. Photo Courtesy of Keri McDonald