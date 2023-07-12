CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department reported that three people have been arrested related to a Tuesday incident in which a 7-year-old girl was shot in the head and an SUV was allegedly shot at in the area of 12th and Calhoun Street.

According to police, at around 1:56 p.m. on Tuesday an emergency call reported a small white SUV was being shot at by a man wearing all black near 12th and Calhoun Street. Shortly after, another call came in reporting that a man was driving his sister to a nearby hospital after she was shot in the head.

Officers said that they found a small white SUV at a local hospital with multiple bullet holes on the driver’s side and were told that a 7-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head was being treated. She was transferred to a hospital in Texas for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the department said that police also investigated the area of 12th and Calhoun Street and “were able to locate evidence of a shooting,” and spoke to possible witnesses.

Officials said that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and has been joined by the Ninth Judicial District Major Crimes Unit.

Police also said that four people had been arrested on various charges as a result of the ongoing investigation, including:

48-year-old Jeffrey Smiley was arrested for “child abuse resulting in great bodily harm,” five counts of “assault with intent to commit a violent felony, child abuse, and a felon in possession of a firearm,”;

29-year-old Jocelyn Smiley was arrested for “child abuse,”; and

32-year-old Brandon Books was arrested for “accessory to assault with intent to commit a violent felony, and harboring or aiding a felon.”

Police asked that anyone with information related to the incident contact the department at 575-769-1921, the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000, or report information through the tip411 program.