CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department provided information on a Wednesday morning report that saw an emergency response from police in regard to an active shooter call.

According to police, on Wednesday morning, a call came into the Clovis Police Department Dispatch Center on a report that someone was actively shooting inside a local restaurant.

Police said the call prompted an emergency response from the Clovis Police Department, New Mexico State Police, and the Curry County Sheriff’s Office.

CPD said law enforcement made entry into the restaurant – which was occupied by employees preparing for the business to open – and found there was no active shooter threat.

According to CPD, officers found the person who made the initial call and learned “the person was experiencing a mental health crisis.”

Police called in a local Mobile Crisis Response Team to evaluate the caller. The incident was turned over to the Mobile Crisis Response Team.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Information can also be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program or calling Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.