CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A warrant was obtained on the charge of “unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premises” after a recent social media video allegedly showed two juveniles carrying guns on the property of Clovis High School, according to a news release from the Clovis Police Department.

According to the news release, officers were called on Monday, Dec. 5, to Clovis High School after a student said they had received a Snapchat video that appeared to show two juveniles walking along the side of the school with what appeared to be guns.

The video allegedly shows one of the juveniles revealing a shotgun with the buttstock sawed off and what appeared to be the handle of a pistol.

Law enforcement and school staff identified the juveniles in the video. Both have been located and are currently in the Lea County Juvenile Detention Center.