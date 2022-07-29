Update (3:52 p.m.)

Clovis Police announced that they found 19-year-old Brayden Maes, a person of interest in the recent shooting at Hilltop Plaza earlier this month.

Original Story:

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in the recent shooting at Hilltop Plaza earlier this month.

According to a news release from the department, police are searching for 19-year-old Brayden Maes in relation to the recent shooting at Hilltop Plaza on July 26.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, police responded to Hilltop Plaza where they found a 16-year-old who was shot in both of his legs in the area of T-Mart. Officials said at the time that the 16-year-old was hospitalized and was reported to be in stable condition.

The department is asking that if anyone has information on Maes’s whereabouts, they should call the department at 575-769-1921. Information can also be provided through the department’s tip411 application, which can be accessed through the department’s website. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.