CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that it has identified a 13-year-old in connection with recent aggravated robberies at multiple Allsup’s Convenience Stores.

According to CPD, police were investigating three incidents at different Allsup’s Convenience Store locations in Clovis earlier this month.

Police said the first call was for stolen alcohol from the Allsup’s location at 301 N. Prince. Officials reported that one of the juveniles had “discharged a firearm in the parking lot” when they were leaving the scene.

Officials said a second call came from a resident in the area of 14th and Norris who reported hearing gunshots. Police investigated the Allsup’s at 1401 N. Norris St. where clerks reported that two juveniles had allegedly stolen alcohol from the store. Two broken glass alcohol bottles were reportedly found in the parking lot but no casings were reportedly found at the scene.

A third call was in reference to a report of an alleged robbery and a gunshot being fired. Police said the clerks at the Allsup’s location at 1020 Mitchell St. reported that a juvenile had taken alcohol from that location and had struck a staff member with a 12-pack. Officials allege that another juvenile on the scene produced a small silver handgun and threatened a clerk.

The 13-year-old who was identified by police currently has an active warrant for their arrest for armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, minor in possession of alcohol, battery, and shoplifting.

The cases are currently being investigated by the Clovis Police Department and police are still looking for the two suspects. The department is asking anyone with information on the incidents to call the department at 575-769-1921, provide tips anonymously through the department’s tip411 mobile application or call the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.