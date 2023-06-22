(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 22, 2023.)

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in Clovis Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Clovis Police Department, dispatch received a “shots-fired” call in north Clovis.

Police said they found a 15-year-old with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury in his arm. He was taken to the hospital and was treated.

Clovis police said two teens, 16 and 17 years old, were arrested for “shooting at a dwelling or occupied building with great bodily harm, tampering with evidence, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, Conspiracy, and criminal damage.”

The Clovis Police Department said it is investigating the incident.