(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 22, 2023.)
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in Clovis Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Clovis Police Department, dispatch received a “shots-fired” call in north Clovis.
Police said they found a 15-year-old with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury in his arm. He was taken to the hospital and was treated.
Clovis police said two teens, 16 and 17 years old, were arrested for “shooting at a dwelling or occupied building with great bodily harm, tampering with evidence, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, Conspiracy, and criminal damage.”
The Clovis Police Department said it is investigating the incident.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.