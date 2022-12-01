CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that over the past few days, it has received several reports of vehicle break-ins, including a report of several firearms stolen from a vehicle.

According to CPD, the department received reports of vehicle break-ins from several businesses and hotels along Mabry Dr. and North Prince St. late Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.

The department wanted to remind the public to secure high-value items such as purses, firearms, and gifts in their homes, and not to leave those items in vehicles overnight.

The Clovis Police Department said that anyone with information about the incidents to call the department at 575-769-1921. Information can also be submitted anonymously by using the tip411 app, which can be downloaded from the app store by searching “Clovis PD” or accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.