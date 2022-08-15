CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to released information from the Clovis Police Department, officials are investigating after a teenager was found dead in a Sycamore apartment complex on Sunday night.

At around 10:21 p.m. on Sunday, as described by the department, Clovis Police responded to apartments in the 1100 block of Sycamore after receiving word of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, police found a 16-year-old boy dead from “an apparent gunshot wound to his neck.”

According to officials, this case is under investigation by the Clovis Police Department and Major Crimes Unit and is considered murder. Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Officials also reminded that tips can be given anonymously using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 app, which can be found here, or by contacting the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.