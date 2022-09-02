CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department (CPD) reported that they received tips that reference a shooting which would happen at Clovis Schools on Friday morning.

CPD detailed that the original threat is currently spreading through social media and the validity and origin of the threat is under investigation.

There is an increased police presence at and around the schools on Friday as CPD stated that these threats are being taken “extremely seriously.”

CPD is asking the community to contact 575-769-1921 if you have any information regarding this threat. CPD advised that any information given can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 app, which can be assessed by going to police.cityofclovis.org.