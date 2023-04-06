CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that officers are investigating an alleged armed robbery that took place on March 29.

According to police, at around 12:58 a.m. on March 29, officers were called to a convenience store at 1020 N. Mitchell on a report of an armed robbery. Officers said during an investigation they learned that the suspect had allegedly robbed the store at gunpoint.

Police are asking the public to help identify the suspect in the robbery who police describe as a man who is about 6’2” to 6’3” tall, and was wearing a two-tone gray jacket, blue jeans, and a baseball cap.

Via the Clovis Police Department

The Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information was asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Information can also be provided anonymously by using CPD’s tip411 program which can be found on the Clovis Police Department website, or by calling Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.