CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Clovis Police Department released information regarding a series of three thefts at different Allsup’s Convenience Store locations in Clovis early Thursday morning.

According to a news release from the department, the first call was received by police dispatch stating that two juveniles had allegedly stolen alcohol from the Allsup’s location at 301 N. Prince. Officials reported that one of the juveniles had “discharged a firearm in the parking lot” when they were leaving the scene.

Officials said a second call came from a resident in the area of 14th and Norris who reported hearing gunshots. The release said this led Clovis Police to the Allsup’s location at 1401 N. Norris St. where clerks reported that two juveniles had allegedly stolen alcohol from the store. Two broken glass alcohol bottles were reportedly found in the parking lot but no casings were reportedly found at the scene.

A third call was in reference to a report of an alleged robbery and a gunshot being fired. According to the release, the clerks at the Allsup’s location at 1020 Mitchell St. reported that a juvenile had taken alcohol from that location and had struck a staff member with a 12-pack. Officials allege that another juvenile on the scene produced a small silver handgun and threatened a clerk.

Officials said the cases are currently being investigated by the Clovis Polie Department’s detective unit and the department is working with Allsup’s to pull security video. The department is asking for anyone with information on the incidents to call the department at 575-769-1921, provide tips anonymously through the department’s tip411 mobile application or call the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.